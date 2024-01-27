NPP Parliamentary Primaries comes off today

Delegates and party members across the country are gearing up to cast their votes in various constituencies where the NPP does not have sitting Members of Parliament, also known as orphan constituencies. The choice of parliamentary candidates in these constituencies will play a pivotal role in shaping the party's representation in the legislative arm of government.

Over 104 constituencies across the country will be involved in these elections.

This internal democratic exercise allows party members to participate in the decision-making process and choose individuals they believe will effectively advocate for their interests and contribute to the party's overall objectives.

The primaries have witnessed varying dynamics, including multiple candidates contesting for the same position, discussions around party unity, and concerns about the frequency of internal elections within a short timeframe.