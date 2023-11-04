ADVERTISEMENT
NPP Primaries: Afriyie Akoto congratulates Bawumia on victory

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, has congratulated Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on his victory in the party's presidential primary prelude to the official announcement by EC.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister of Agriculture, was keenly contested by Veep Dr. Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Provisional results indicated that Bawumia received 118,210 votes, representing 61.43%, while his closest competitor, Agyapong, secured 71,991 votes, amounting to 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto came in a distant third with 1,459 votes or 0.76%, and Addai-Nimoh received 781 votes, representing 0.41%.

Speaking on Joy News, Dr. Afriyie Akoto expressed his congratulations, saying, "First of all, let me congratulate the Vice President for such an emphatic victory. It means the New Patriotic Party has spoken with a huge voice that we have chosen Dr. Bawumia to lead us into the elections next year.

I have already called him to congratulate him on that, and we will be meeting at the stadium for the official announcement and formalities. But finally, we are drawing a line in a preeminent history event for the party, which is choosing our leader for the coming years."

The former Agric minister had earlier expressed confidence in winning the flagbearership race but unfortunately, the odds weren't in his favor.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

