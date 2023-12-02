Prompt police intervention helped de-escalate the situation, however, in other centers, at the Adentan Municipality, voting was temporarily halted due to unspecified confusion, with reports indicating that one delegate suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized following an altercation.
NPP Primaries: Delegates raise alarm over alleged foreign voters
Delegates at the NPP Parliamentary Primaries raised concerns over alleged foreign voters at the Okaikwei polling centers, leading to an altercation between delegates and the suspected foreign voters.
The incidents have resulted in significant turmoil among delegates and party officials.
Across the nation's orphan constituencies, NPP delegates are presently participating in the party's parliamentary primaries. Voting commenced at 7 am in some centers and at 7:45 am in others.
This election is a crucial step in the party's preparations for the upcoming 2024 general elections.
