These elections were specifically held in constituencies where the NPP currently has incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) and were conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission (EC).
NPP Primaries: Results so far
The casting, sorting, and tallying of votes in the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary elections across the 105 constituencies nationwide have concluded in numerous voting centers.
Below are provisional results that have trickled in so far:
Nsawam Adoagyiri
Annoh Dompreh – 734
Hayford Siaw – 228
Mion
Musah Superior – 132
Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba – 344
Asene Manso Akroso
George Kwame Aboagye – 36
Alex Owusu Adjei – 152
Swedru constituency
Nyarko -194
Controller – 94
Jerome – 10
Abuakwa North
Gifty Twum-Ampofo- 202
Palgrave Boakye-Danquah- 76
Nana Kwame Mamfe- 4
Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong(Buffalo)- 222
Kofi Obeng-Mensah-4
Atiwa East
Abena Osei-Asare – 288
Dr Banning – 11
Eric Agyarko – 67
Adade Wiredu – 44
Daboya-Mankarigu
Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini – 196
Samuel Yeyu Tika – 211
Assin Central
Godfred Nti – 193
Obed Kumi – 79
Eric Kwadwo Baidu (Broda) – 119
Adjei Banin – 115
Tano
Gideon Boako – 444
Freda Prempeh – 221
Juaben
Francis Kwabena B Owusu-Akyaw – 334
Ama Pomaa Boateng – 120
Tema West
Dennis Amfo-Sefah- 918
Robert Richard Suapim- 356
Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom
Sylvester Tetteh – 590
Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong – 461
Eric Kojo Kuranachie – 34
Oforikrom
Michael Aiddo – 666
Claudia Kwarteng Lumor – 351
Joseph Tieyiri – 13
Nelson Owusu-Ansah – 92
Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour – 08
Subin
Eugene Antwi – 103
Lawyer obiri yeboah – 734
Papa Akwasi Oppong – 6
Frank Kwadwo Duodu – 10
Atwima Nwabiagya North
Dr Lawyer Dickson Osei Assibey-255
Frank Yeboah-514
Odotobri
Lot Awua – 60
Dr. Philip Gyimah Gyebi – 33
Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi 292
Lawyer Anthony Mmieh – 340
Anyaa-Sowutuom
Emmanuel Tobbin – 818
Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi – 566
Abuakwa south
Kinsley Agyeman -639
Gloria ofori Boadu – 29
Okere
Nana Addo 275
Samuel Awuku 6
Godfred Atuah 59
Charles Budu 49
Kofi Bekoe 111
Sisala East
Issahaku Ampu Chinnia – 433
Joshua Jebuntie Zaato – 86
Weija Gbawe
Jerry Ahmed Shab – 786
Tina Naa Ayele Mensah – 361
Zabzugu
Alhaji Fawaz Aliu – 263
John Benam Jabaale – 175
Ahafo Ano North
Agyemang Prempeh – 393
Fosu Frimpong – 311
