ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP Primaries: Results so far

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The casting, sorting, and tallying of votes in the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary elections across the 105 constituencies nationwide have concluded in numerous voting centers.

NPP flag
NPP flag

These elections were specifically held in constituencies where the NPP currently has incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) and were conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Recommended articles

Below are provisional results that have trickled in so far:

Nsawam Adoagyiri

Annoh Dompreh – 734

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayford Siaw – 228

Mion

Musah Superior – 132

Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba – 344

Asene Manso Akroso

ADVERTISEMENT

George Kwame Aboagye – 36

Alex Owusu Adjei – 152

Swedru constituency

Nyarko -194

Controller – 94

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerome – 10

Abuakwa North

Gifty Twum-Ampofo- 202

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah- 76

Nana Kwame Mamfe- 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong(Buffalo)- 222

Kofi Obeng-Mensah-4

Atiwa East

Abena Osei-Asare – 288

Dr Banning – 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Agyarko – 67

Adade Wiredu – 44

Daboya-Mankarigu

Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini – 196

Samuel Yeyu Tika – 211

ADVERTISEMENT

Assin Central

Godfred Nti – 193

Obed Kumi – 79

Eric Kwadwo Baidu (Broda) – 119

Adjei Banin – 115

ADVERTISEMENT

Tano

Gideon Boako – 444

Freda Prempeh – 221

Juaben

Francis Kwabena B Owusu-Akyaw – 334

ADVERTISEMENT

Ama Pomaa Boateng – 120

Tema West

Dennis Amfo-Sefah- 918

Robert Richard Suapim- 356

Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom

ADVERTISEMENT

Sylvester Tetteh – 590

Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong – 461

Eric Kojo Kuranachie – 34

Oforikrom

Michael Aiddo – 666

ADVERTISEMENT

Claudia Kwarteng Lumor – 351

Joseph Tieyiri – 13

Nelson Owusu-Ansah – 92

Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour – 08

Subin

ADVERTISEMENT

Eugene Antwi – 103

Lawyer obiri yeboah – 734

Papa Akwasi Oppong – 6

Frank Kwadwo Duodu – 10

Atwima Nwabiagya North

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Lawyer Dickson Osei Assibey-255

Frank Yeboah-514

Odotobri

Lot Awua – 60

Dr. Philip Gyimah Gyebi – 33

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi 292

Lawyer Anthony Mmieh – 340

Anyaa-Sowutuom

Emmanuel Tobbin – 818

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi – 566

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuakwa south

Kinsley Agyeman -639

Gloria ofori Boadu – 29

Okere

Nana Addo 275

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Awuku 6

Godfred Atuah 59

Charles Budu 49

Kofi Bekoe 111

Sisala East

ADVERTISEMENT

Issahaku Ampu Chinnia – 433

Joshua Jebuntie Zaato – 86

Tema West

Dennis Amfo Sefah – 918

Robert Richard Suapim – 356

ADVERTISEMENT

Weija Gbawe

Jerry Ahmed Shab – 786

Tina Naa Ayele Mensah – 361

Zabzugu

Alhaji Fawaz Aliu – 263

ADVERTISEMENT

John Benam Jabaale – 175

Ahafo Ano North

Agyemang Prempeh – 393

Fosu Frimpong – 311

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana procures modern train from Poland

Government secures 12 modern trains from Poland

ACP Dr Agordzor

Coup plot: High Court finds ACP Agordzo not guilty, acquits him and 2 others

Chairman Wontumi with Asantehene

Manhyia has not rescinded the summons issued to Chairman Wontumi — Report

GJA declares media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist

GJA declares media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist