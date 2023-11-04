ADVERTISEMENT
NPP Primaries: Voting closed, counting underway

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Voting has concluded at the various polling centers in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential election, which took place in all constituencies across the country on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Voting ends, counting underway

Voting ended at exactly 2:00 pm and over 203,000 voters were expected to cast their ballots to determine the NPP's flagbearer for the 2023 general elections. The counting of votes is currently underway to determine the outcome of the election.

The NPP is aiming to retain power after the 2024 elections, with a campaign slogan of "breaking the 8-year election cycle jinx." The party is seeking a candidate to help achieve this objective.

The candidates in this contest include Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

All four aspirants had previously signed an undertaking on Thursday, October 2, pledging not to leave the party if they do not emerge as the chosen candidate.

