The attack took place in the morning when heavily armed men ambushed a convoy of police personnel who were escorting traders from Bawku to Cinkase in Togo.
N/R: 9 gunned in Pusiga road attack
In the Upper East Region of Ghana, a tragic incident occurred as at least nine passengers are feared dead following an attack by unknown gunmen on a vehicle traveling on the Pusiga road.
Many are linking this attack to the prevailing insecurity in the Bawku municipality. Approximately nine individuals who sustained varying degrees of injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.
The police have reported that no arrests have been made at this time, but they are actively pursuing leads as part of their ongoing investigations into the incident.
