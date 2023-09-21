ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

N/R: 9 gunned in Pusiga road attack

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In the Upper East Region of Ghana, a tragic incident occurred as at least nine passengers are feared dead following an attack by unknown gunmen on a vehicle traveling on the Pusiga road.

Pusiga road attack
Pusiga road attack

The attack took place in the morning when heavily armed men ambushed a convoy of police personnel who were escorting traders from Bawku to Cinkase in Togo.

Recommended articles

Many are linking this attack to the prevailing insecurity in the Bawku municipality. Approximately nine individuals who sustained varying degrees of injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The police have reported that no arrests have been made at this time, but they are actively pursuing leads as part of their ongoing investigations into the incident.

Pusiga Attack
Pusiga Attack Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 – Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana votes

EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

Francis Asenso-Boakye

I bought my house at Adenta – Asenso-Boakye replies Ken Agyapong