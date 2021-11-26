The school exhibited its mighty powers in the final contest of the 2021 edition of the NSMQ beating Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC–Legon), and Keta Senior High Technical School (KSTS).
NSMQ 2021: Prempeh College beats PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS to win fifth title
After hours of constant practice, sleepless nights and grueling contests of the intellectual display, Prempeh College has won the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
Winning this contest was a piece of cake for Prempeh College.
Prempeh College won the contest with 53 points beating PRESEC–Legon, Keta SHTS which scored 49 and 30 points respectively.
Prempeh College last won the championship title in 2017 and has since then struggled to make it to the grand finale.
The desire to grab their fifth championship title has been evident from how ferocious they have been in all their contests.
This is the fifth title of Prempeh College, reigning champion of the 2021 NSMQ.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh