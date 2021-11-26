RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NSMQ 2021: Prempeh College beats PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS to win fifth title

Kojo Emmanuel

After hours of constant practice, sleepless nights and grueling contests of the intellectual display, Prempeh College has won the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Prempeh College
Prempeh College

The school exhibited its mighty powers in the final contest of the 2021 edition of the NSMQ beating Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC–Legon), and Keta Senior High Technical School (KSTS).

Winning this contest was a piece of cake for Prempeh College.

Prempeh College won the contest with 53 points beating PRESEC–Legon, Keta SHTS which scored 49 and 30 points respectively.

Prempeh College
Prempeh College Pulse Ghana

Prempeh College last won the championship title in 2017 and has since then struggled to make it to the grand finale.

The desire to grab their fifth championship title has been evident from how ferocious they have been in all their contests.

Prempeh College
Prempeh College Pulse Ghana

This is the fifth title of Prempeh College, reigning champion of the 2021 NSMQ.

Prempeh College
Prempeh College Pulse Ghana

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

