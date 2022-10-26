The final of the much-heralded quiz competition is currently ongoing at the Great Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
NSMQ 2022: Dr Ofori Sarpong, Lexis Bill show up to support Legon Presec
Business mogul Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and media personality Lexis Bill are among the high-profile personalities who have graced the final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ).
Defending champions Prempeh College are facing off against the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Legon Presec) and Adisadel College.
In photos that have gone viral, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Lexis Bill and other alumni members of Legon Presec are seen in the auditorium ready to support their alma mater, Legon Presec.
It remains to be seen which school will win this year’s competition, with the ongoing final being keenly contested.
More to follow…
