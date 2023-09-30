ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#OccupyBoG: Demonstration scheduled for Tuesday, court rejects police request

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The organizers of the #OccupyBoG protest can breathe a sigh of relief as they are now able to proceed with their planned protest on Tuesday, October 3.

Protest
Protest

This development comes after an Accra High Court declared that the service processes by the Ghana Police Service on the respondents were not effective.

Recommended articles

Principal State Attorney George Tetteh Sackey informed the court on Friday, September 29, that he had successfully served the processes to all the respondents, however, Justice Edward Twum, presiding over the case, noted that there was only proof of service for three out of the four respondents, making it incomplete.

Consequently, the case has been postponed to Wednesday, October 11.

The police had sought a court order to compel the protest organizers to clarify the routes of their demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The #OccupyBoGdemo aims to demand the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies due to a GH¢60.8 billion loss incurred by the bank.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

MP, Daniel Aboagye

Former Bantama MP, Okyem Aboagye dead

Ofankor building collapses

G/A: Three-storey building under construction collapses at Ofankor

Sam George X PDO

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Where did you acquire your law degree, Kejetia or beer bar? - Sam George slams Prince David Osei