This development comes after an Accra High Court declared that the service processes by the Ghana Police Service on the respondents were not effective.
#OccupyBoG: Demonstration scheduled for Tuesday, court rejects police request
The organizers of the #OccupyBoG protest can breathe a sigh of relief as they are now able to proceed with their planned protest on Tuesday, October 3.
Principal State Attorney George Tetteh Sackey informed the court on Friday, September 29, that he had successfully served the processes to all the respondents, however, Justice Edward Twum, presiding over the case, noted that there was only proof of service for three out of the four respondents, making it incomplete.
Consequently, the case has been postponed to Wednesday, October 11.
The police had sought a court order to compel the protest organizers to clarify the routes of their demonstration.
The #OccupyBoGdemo aims to demand the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies due to a GH¢60.8 billion loss incurred by the bank.
