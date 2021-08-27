Reports stated that the New Juaben Traditional Council is scheduled to meet to officially announce the death of the Omanhene.

Omanhene's last public appearance was during a graduation ceremony by SDA college of Education at Koforidua – Asokore on August 1, 2021, where he delivered a keynote address.

Biography

Daasebre Oti Boateng is a Ghanaian statistician, academic and traditional ruler.

He is the Omanhene (paramount chief) of New Juaben. He is a former president of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

He attended Konongo Odumasi Senior High School for his secondary school education and proceeded to the University of Ghana where he completed a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics.

He furthered his education at the London School of Economics and Political Science where he earned a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Statistics.

Oti Boateng also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Statistics from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

He also served as the Ghanaian Government statistician and head of the Statistical Service from 1982 to 2000 aggregating to a total of 17 years as head of statistical service.

Daasebre also worked with the University of Ghana for 14 years and rose to the position of Senior Research Fellow and subsequently Director of Studies at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER).

He was elected as the first black Chairman of the United Nations Statistical Commission In 1987.

In 1993, he also served as the Chairman of the 15th International Conference of Labor Statisticians which was held in Geneva.

He is a member of the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) and he served also served as Commissioner on the commission at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He is the Chancellor for the All Nations University, a private university in the Eastern Region.