OSP places Cecilia Dapaah’s husband under arrest over their stolen cash

This new information was provided in court when the office of the special prosecutor moved its application for confirmation of an order to freeze the bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah and seize some $590,000 and GHC 2,730,000 found at her house in Abelemkpe.

But the judge presiding over the case queried why Cecilia Dapaah is the only person been investigated when the alleged tainted money was found in her matrimonial home.

Dr. Isidore Tuffour who represented the office of the special prosecutor, however, responded that Cecilia Dapaah’s husband has also been placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, Cecilia Dapaah has described the application of the special prosecutor to confirm a freeze and seizure order against her properties as an attempt to perpetuate the arbitrary exercise of power based on the misrepresentation of facts and the resultant media frenzy.

She asserts that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is infringing upon its own legal framework and is engaging in an arbitrary process driven solely by suspicion fueled by distorted representation and media frenzy.

Currently entangled in a legal dispute, the OSP is pursuing a court order to validate the freezing of Cecilia Abena Dapaah's bank account and the confiscation of properties located within her residence, which they suspect to have been acquired through illegal means.

This move follows the recent revelation of stolen funds by her domestic staff, prompting the OSP to conduct searches at her residences.

