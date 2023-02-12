Over 15 persons injured in ghastly Kasoa-Cape Coast highway crash

Investigations by the Winneba Municipal Fire service indicate that the Ford with the registration number GE 7270-17 was traveling from Takoradi to Accra.

The driver made a wrongful overtaking and collided with the tipper which was coming from the opposite direction.

ADO2 Jude Oppong Manu, the officer in charge of the rescue team from the Winneba Municipal Fire service station, confirmed the incident.

He said the driver of the Ford was stuck in his car for an hour due to the impact of the crash but was rescued and rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital together with other passengers.