ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 15 persons injured in ghastly Kasoa-Cape Coast highway crash

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A ghastly car crash on the Kasoa Cape Coast highway in the Central region has left over 15 passengers seriously injured.

Accident alert
Accident alert

The accident occurred near the Gomoa Dominase onion market on Friday evening in a collision involving a Ford with a Tipper truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Investigations by the Winneba Municipal Fire service indicate that the Ford with the registration number GE 7270-17 was traveling from Takoradi to Accra.

The driver made a wrongful overtaking and collided with the tipper which was coming from the opposite direction.

ADO2 Jude Oppong Manu, the officer in charge of the rescue team from the Winneba Municipal Fire service station, confirmed the incident.

He said the driver of the Ford was stuck in his car for an hour due to the impact of the crash but was rescued and rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital together with other passengers.

He charged motorists plying on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway to avoid unnecessary overtaking and reduce unreasonable speeding to save lives and property.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

We printed ¢44.5 billion for govt to avoid external, domestic debt default – BOG

Ibrahim Mahama and Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli

Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment of former NSMQ contestant suffering from bipolar disorder

Ken Ofori-Atta

If we don’t get the IMF deal by March, the economy will crash – Ofori-Atta warns

Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School disaster

5 students in intensive care, 35 others receive treatment as dining structure collapses