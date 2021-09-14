The controversial man of God was admitted at the Police Hospital yesterday for a reported illness.
Owusu Bempah back in cells after hospital admission
The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has moved back to police custody.
He is currently on remand with four others for assaulting Nana Agradaa.
According to Police sources, Rev. Bempah spent two hours at the Police Hospital last night where he was treated and discharged, and taken back to cells.
He and four others were remanded into police custody to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021, after they spent a day in cells on Sunday.
The Judge, Afia Owusuaa Appiah, said this will allow the police more time to carry out further investigation.
Earlier in court, there was drama when Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah arrived for the hearing.
Some of his church members who accompanied him tried to stop journalists from filming his arrival.
Using insults and jostling, they tried to disperse the media outside the court.
Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.
