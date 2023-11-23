Parliament clerk’s residence was not sold in 2019 – Lands Minister clarifies

During the debate on the 2024 budget, Mr Jinapor disclosed that his investigation into the matter, as the sector minister, indicated that the developer only took possession of the land in 2019, not in 2015 as initially claimed by Parliament.

He stated, “Not too long ago, it was said that the accommodation of the Clerk of Parliament was sold in 2019. Mr. Speaker, I want to submit to this House, the House of Records, that my checks at the Lands Commission suggest that the Clerk of Parliament's accommodation or residence was sold in 2015 and not 2019. Mr. Speaker, the then Minister of Works and Housing gave an offer to a private developer in 2015.

Minister Samuel Jinapor BI Africa

“A lease was granted to the developer in 2015. These records are unimpeachable. It happened in 2015 and not 2019. It just so happened that the developer, having bought the land in 2015, hadn't been given an offer letter in 2015, and took possession in 2019,” Mr. Jinapor clarified.