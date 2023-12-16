Parliament greenlights $338m loan for revamping Accra-Tema Motorway

The redevelopment endeavor encompasses crucial construction efforts along the 5.7 km stretch of the George Walker Bush Highway and a segment of the Nsawam road, connecting the Neoplan Interchange to Apenkwa, the overarching objective is to address the prevailing challenges and enhance the overall functionality of these key transportation arteries.

Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, disclosed that the concession period for this ambitious project is set at 30 years. The anticipated construction timeline spans 36 months, with comprehensive plans in place to ensure the thorough rehabilitation and expansion of critical sections.

Patrick Boamah, Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, had previously informed the media about the impending loan agreement seeking parliamentary approval. Boamah clarified the scope of the project, stating, "The Accra-Tema motorway alone is 19.5 kilometers, but this project is 27.7 kilometers, so one may ask, where are you getting the remainder from?"

He further elaborated, "The entire project is divided into three sections. The first section is the Accra-Tema Motorway, which is 19.5 kilometers, and it is going to be the rehabilitation and expansion of a minimum of 10 lanes on the motorway. Then, the second section is N1, the George Walker Bush highway, and the scope is 5.7 kilometers. The third scope is the Nsawam road, involving the rehabilitation of the existing six lanes on the Nsawam road."

Boamah emphasized the comprehensive nature of the proposed program, indicating a projected timeline of three years or more, contingent upon the progress of the project.