ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for 'wee' cultivation in Ghana

Emmanuel Tornyi

Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 into law.

Wee
Wee

This means the Ministry of Interior is mandated to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis thereby enabling the utilization of this plant for various beneficial applications.

Recommended articles

The development comes after the Supreme Court impeded the passage of the law by striking out section 43 of the law as unconstitutional.

Section 43 of Act 1019 stipulates that the Minister on the recommendation of the Commission may grant a licence for the cultivation of cannabis popularly referred to as "wee" in Ghana, which is not more than 0.3 % THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed for medicinal purposes.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Parliament has taken Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Bill is composed of a single clause when passed will empower the Minister to grant a license for the cultivation of cannabis in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report from the Committee on Defence and Interior said the object of the Bill is to amend the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019). To empower the Minister to grant a license for the cultivation of cannabis which has not more than 0.3 percent THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fiber or seed or medicinal purposes.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park1

Bethel Kofi Mamphey: 29-year-old former student of Achimota School behind refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

kwame-nkrumah-memorial-park

Remodeled Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to be closed down temporarily

Tanker

Driver of overturned fuel tanker truck confirmed dead

Stephen Quainoo

Stephen Quainoo: Ghanaian Creative designer using alternative forms to break barriers