Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for 'wee' cultivation in Ghana

The development comes after the Supreme Court impeded the passage of the law by striking out section 43 of the law as unconstitutional.

Section 43 of Act 1019 stipulates that the Minister on the recommendation of the Commission may grant a licence for the cultivation of cannabis popularly referred to as "wee" in Ghana, which is not more than 0.3 % THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed for medicinal purposes.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Parliament has taken Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Bill is composed of a single clause when passed will empower the Minister to grant a license for the cultivation of cannabis in the country.

