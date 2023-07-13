This means the Ministry of Interior is mandated to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis thereby enabling the utilization of this plant for various beneficial applications.
Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for 'wee' cultivation in Ghana
Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 into law.
Recommended articles
The development comes after the Supreme Court impeded the passage of the law by striking out section 43 of the law as unconstitutional.
Section 43 of Act 1019 stipulates that the Minister on the recommendation of the Commission may grant a licence for the cultivation of cannabis popularly referred to as "wee" in Ghana, which is not more than 0.3 % THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed for medicinal purposes.
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Parliament has taken Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Bill is composed of a single clause when passed will empower the Minister to grant a license for the cultivation of cannabis in the country.
A report from the Committee on Defence and Interior said the object of the Bill is to amend the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019). To empower the Minister to grant a license for the cultivation of cannabis which has not more than 0.3 percent THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fiber or seed or medicinal purposes.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh