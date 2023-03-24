ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament suspends sitting over disagreements on how to vote for Supreme Court and Ministerial nominees

Evans Annang

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has suspended sitting as chaos engulfed the voting for the approval of Supreme Court Justices and ministerial appointees.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Majority demanded that voting for the Supreme Court Justices and the Ministers be done concurrently, but the Minority insisted that voting and counting be done separately.

The Majority also demanded that MPs from their side openly display their vote, but that was immediately shot down by the Minority who demanded that voting be done in secret.

The Minority led by Cassiel Ato Forson vehemently rejected the proposal of the Majority and urged the Speaker to allow MPs to vote in secret.

The Speaker after several clashes between both sides suspended sitting leaving both sides to continue engagement on the floor of the House.

The Minority side has already indicated their decision not to approve the new ministers and deputies nominated and duly vetted by the Appointments Committee.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana Pulse Ghana

The nominated ministers include the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others.

However, calm has been restored in the house and the MPs are currently voting on the nominees.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
