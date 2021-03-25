The Pentecostal and Charismatic Council adding its voice to the debate said "Inasmuch as every child has the right to education irrespective of their race, ethnicity, religion, and culture, such rights come with responsibilities in the form of adherence to the rules governing schools."

The issue of Rastafarians made waves in the media as two Rastafarian students were denied admission at the Achimota School on their first day when they reported to the school in dreadlocks.

Subsequently, the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed the school to admit these students as the Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi-Opoku Amankwa stated that no school can deny students admission on the basis of their religion.

However, the GES rescinded its earlier decision while throwing its support to Achimota School for refusing to admit Rastafarian students.

GPCC in a statement said although it supports the stance of the school, the two Rastafarian students caught in the middle of the debate must not be denied their right to education as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution.

Here's the GPCC’s full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT

March 25, 2021

GPCC SUPPORTS AUTHORITIES OF ACHIMOTA SCHOOL IN THE STRICT ENFORCEMENT OF ITS RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR STUDENTS

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has followed with keen interest the ongoing debate on Achimota School’s insistence on instilling discipline among students, especially relating to the wearing of bushy hair, including dreadlocks.

Inasmuch as every child has the right to education irrespective of their race, ethnicity, religion, and culture, such rights come with responsibilities in the form of adherence to the rules governing schools.

It is the view of the Council that senior high schools like Achimota and the many other prestigious ones could not have attained their current high status without the strict enforcement of their disciplinary codes.

READ MORE: Ghana doesn't recognise Rastafarianism as a religion - Nana Akomea

It is important to note that over the years, senior high schools have been the grounds where many young people have had their lives moulded to become responsible adults.

It is, therefore, very important to maintain such high standards of discipline without compromising them in the name of human rights.

While the Council stands with the authorities of Achimota School and any another senior high school in the enforcement of their approved disciplinary codes for the betterment of our young students, it is the position of the Council that in the enforcement of such disciplinary codes, care must be taken not to deny such students their rights to education as enshrined in the Constitution.

While appreciating the different shades of opinion being expressed and the ensuing healthy debate on this very important subject matter, the council wishes to encourage all and sundry to continue with this healthy debate without stoking any religious, racial, cultural, and ethnic sentiments that could mar our very long-cherished disciplined high school system bequeathed us by our forbearers.

The whole debate has also brought to the fore the need for all stakeholders in the education system to work together to safeguard the collective interest of all, respecting and supporting the proper functioning of all structures of our educational system to ensure harmony.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.

Long live Ghana!

Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council by:

Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah

(General Secretary)

NB: Contact: 0242703772/0208232694