ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Plane catches fire after landing on runway at Tokyo airport

Emmanuel Tornyi

A Japan Airlines aircraft caught fire during its landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, with all 367 passengers and 12 crew members successfully evacuating after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane.

Plane catches fire
Plane catches fire

NHK footage depicted the plane ablaze on the runway, identified as Flight 516 from New Chitose Airport, Hokkaido, scheduled to land at Haneda at 5:40 p.m.

Recommended articles

The aircraft is understood to have been involved in a crash with a Japan coast guard aircraft.

The coast guard confirmed it is investigating the reports.

Reports stated that one person from aboard the coast guard plane had escaped, while five remained missing.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Locally made jeep

Ghana Armed Forces unveils locally made jeep

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Apostle-Dr-Ntumy-

Former Pentecost Chairman Apostle Ntumy is dead