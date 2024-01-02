NHK footage depicted the plane ablaze on the runway, identified as Flight 516 from New Chitose Airport, Hokkaido, scheduled to land at Haneda at 5:40 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Plane catches fire after landing on runway at Tokyo airport
A Japan Airlines aircraft caught fire during its landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, with all 367 passengers and 12 crew members successfully evacuating after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane.
Recommended articles
The aircraft is understood to have been involved in a crash with a Japan coast guard aircraft.
The coast guard confirmed it is investigating the reports.
Reports stated that one person from aboard the coast guard plane had escaped, while five remained missing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh