Police arrest 150 suspected criminals at Achimota

The arrest is part of the Police Administration's resolve to use intelligence-led operations to rid the city of criminals.
The suspects, between the ages of 19 and 25 were arrested with assorted items, retrieved by Police.
They include unregistered vehicles and motorbikes; parcels of white substances and dried leaves believed to be narcotic drugs; mixtures of suspected codeine and laptop computers.
In a bid to prevent crimes and to ensure law and order in the country, the police urged the general public is encouraged to assist the Police with information on criminal activities.