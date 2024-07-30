Police arrest 5 persons in connection with shooting incident at Okanta near Nsawam

Pulse Ghana

“Daniel Dosu sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was taken, together with the injured police officer, to the hospital for medical attention. However, Daniel Dosu was pronounced dead on arrival,” a police statement reported.

Following the attack, an intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of the prime suspect, Daniel Quaye, who was later identified as one of the suspects the deceased complainant was leading the police to arrest. Further police investigation led to the arrest of four additional suspects: Anum Joseph, Joshua Aboagye, Kwesi Acquaye, and Acquaye Samuel. The weapon used by suspect Daniel Quaye was also retrieved.

The statement added: “The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the injured police officer has been treated and discharged from the hospital.”

Suspect Daniel Quaye and his four accomplices are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.