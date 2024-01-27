ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest one person; On manhunt for others in election related disturbances

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect and is on a manhunt for others in Yendi for electoral related offences.

The persons are suspected of damaging electoral materials during the sorting of ballots in the ongoing internal parliamentary elections of the New Patriotic Party.

The Police worked together with the Military, in line with our established protocols, to restore law, order and security in the area. No persons were injured during the disturbances.

We wish to assure the public that all persons behind this unfortunate act shall be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.



