The chief, Nana Ndoli Panin III, the Baamuhene of Enchi Kramokrom who doubles as the finance officer of Accra-based Hot FM was found dead in a pool of blood in a hotel room.

The Assistant Manager of the Hotel, near the Kaneshie Takoradi lorry station, reported the incident to police which led to the arrest of the two suspects identified as Kwame Ofori and Nana Kwame Kwakye, the deceased's friend and spiritual father respectively.

Police extended their investigations to Amasaman and Asuboi where the two suspects were arrested and they are being detained by the police for further investigations.

The police after the complaint proceeded to the scene and invited the crime scene management team from the National CID to investigate.

A Toyota Rav 4 vehicle suspected to be that of the deceased was retrieved from a location at Takoradi lorry station and brought to the station during the investigations.

The police have removed the body and deposited at the police hospital mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on October 1, at about 1:00 pm, Nana Ndoli Panin III received a phone call from his spiritual father, a herbalist, to meet him at the hotel in Kaneshie.

The police said he drove his Toyota Rav 4 to Takoradi lorry station at Kaneshie where he parked the vehicle and walked to meet the herbalist.