The second suspect in the murder of former Chairman of the NPP in the Upper East Region, Adams Mahama, has been arrested.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the suspect, identified as Asabke Alangdi, was arrested in Ivory Coast following a collaboration between Ghana’s security agencies and Interpol.

“Ghana’s security agencies working in collaboration with Interpol have arrested the second suspect in the murder of Mr. Adams Mahama, Former Chairman of the NPP in the Upper East Region. The fugitive AsabkeAlangdi was arrested in Ivory Coast after over a year of surveillance and search during which period he moved camps from Burkina Faso to Ivory Coast,” the Minister said at a press briefing in Accra.

The late Adams Mahama was gruesomely murdered in 2015 after his attackers poured acid on him in front of his home in Bolgatanga.

Investigations disclosed that his death was caused by the two persons, but the Police only managed to arrest the first suspect, Gregory Afoko.

The second suspect, Mr Alangde, however fled the Ghanaian jurisdiction in the days after the murder and has been on the run since.

He is believed to have conspired with the first suspect Mr. Afoko in murdering the late NPP Chairman.

The Information Minister said, while Mr. Afoko is already standing trial, the apprehension of Mr Alangde means the state will now file a Nolle Prosequi in order for both suspects to be trailed.

“The recent arrest of Asabke Alangdi who was a suspect in the case has necessitated the filing of a Nolle Prosequi in respect of the ongoing trial in the case of the Republic Vrs Gregory Afoko. This has been done about an hour ago with the objective of discontinuing the initial trial to enable the two accused persons to be tried together to best serve the interest of justice,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

“Committal proceedings for the two accused persons will commence shortly for them to stand trial as soon as possible. The state additionally intends to pray the Chief Justice to assign a dedicated judge for an expedited trial considering the background of the case.

“Government assures all Ghanaians that it will not relent on any efforts to bring the perpetrators of crimes within this jurisdiction to book,” he added.