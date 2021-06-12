Police begin investigation into breach of Covid-19 safety protocols at Sir John’s funeral

The unfortunate development, according to the Ghana Media Association (GMA), violated the Imposition of Restrictions Act, introduced as an emergency measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

But a source at the Regional Police Command, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, confirmed that some family members of the late Sir John were officially invited on Thursday, June 10, to assist with investigations.

Mr Charles Owusu, a representative of the bereaved family, in an interview, confirmed the invitation by the police and said they were ready to cooperate with the law enforcers in their inquiries.

Background

The funeral, held from June 3 to 5 at Sakora-Wonoo in the Kwabre-East District of the Ashanti Region, saw a mass gathering of mourners.

During the event, a majority of the mourners defied the laid-down safety protocols such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing.