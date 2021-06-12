RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police begin investigation into breach of Covid-19 safety protocols at Sir John’s funeral

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun investigations into circumstances that led to the breach of the Covid-19 safety protocols during the final funeral rites of Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as ‘Sir John’.

Sir John's funeral
Sir John's funeral Pulse Ghana

This comes after many concerned citizens, opinion leaders and professional bodies, amongst others raised concerns about the breach of the safety protocols.

The unfortunate development, according to the Ghana Media Association (GMA), violated the Imposition of Restrictions Act, introduced as an emergency measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

But a source at the Regional Police Command, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, confirmed that some family members of the late Sir John were officially invited on Thursday, June 10, to assist with investigations.

Mr Charles Owusu, a representative of the bereaved family, in an interview, confirmed the invitation by the police and said they were ready to cooperate with the law enforcers in their inquiries.

Background

The funeral, held from June 3 to 5 at Sakora-Wonoo in the Kwabre-East District of the Ashanti Region, saw a mass gathering of mourners.

During the event, a majority of the mourners defied the laid-down safety protocols such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Dignitaries at the funeral included a government delegation and representatives of the various political parties.

