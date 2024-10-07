Police launch manhunt to recapture robbery suspect

While Yaw Tawiah remains in custody and is assisting the police with their investigations, Bright Tetteh managed to escape from police custody. Authorities are now calling on the public for assistance in locating him.

In a statement, the police assured the public that all efforts are being made to apprehend the escaped suspect and bring him to justice.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Dismiss Allegations of Coerced Protest Re-enactment

In a separate development, the Ghana Police Service has denied allegations that they forced detained Democracy Hub protesters to re-enact their protest at the 37 Military Hospital intersection in Accra. The accusations were made by lawyers representing the detained protesters, following their clients' participation in demonstrations against illegal mining, known locally as galamsey.

The police described the claims as baseless and an attempt to mislead the public. A statement issued on Monday, 7th October, emphasised that crime scene reconstruction is a standard, globally accepted investigative procedure, and that the accusations were part of a pattern to discredit the police.

“We wish to state that this is untrue, and the facts are as follows: Crime scene reconstruction, as part of an investigation, is a standard practice used by law enforcement agencies worldwide and is in full compliance with our established procedures,” the statement read.

The police further clarified that the detectives conducting the reconstruction were part of the original investigative team handling the case. “The claims that they are not known to the accused persons are, therefore, not true,” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused individuals were informed of their right to legal representation during the process. Some opted to participate without their lawyers, while others chose to wait for their legal counsel, resulting in the postponement of the reconstruction for those individuals.

“It is, therefore, untrue that the accused persons were coerced or threatened with harm to take part in the crime-scene reconstruction,” the police stressed.

This latest accusation follows previous unfounded claims, including the alleged arrest of a 12-year-old child and a pregnant woman during the Democracy Hub protest, both of which the police had earlier refuted.

“We see this as one of such attempts, and we urge the public to disregard it,” the statement concluded.