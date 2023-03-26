ADVERTISEMENT
Police reroute traffic in Accra and Cape Coast from March 26 to 29

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana police have in a letter issued announced a security-induced traffic management arrangement in Accra and Cape Coast for the official state visit to Ghana by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The general public is asked to take note of all traffic arrangements in the capital, Accra and Cape Coast from March 26 to 29.

section of the letter has asked motorists to use alternative routes wherever possible during these days of traffic management to ensure effective and smooth commuting of the guest.

“We would also like to indicate that Police officers would be detailed along the roads mentioned and at other vantage points to assist the public during the entire period.

“We apologize to the public for any inconvenience caused by these arrangements,” the police said.

