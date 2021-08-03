The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has thrown his weight behind the conveners of the #FixTheCountry protest.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
After months of delay, the road is cleared for conveners of the #FixTheCountry to lead followers and believers of the highly-anticipated demonstration in Accra.
The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has thrown his weight behind the conveners of the #FixTheCountry protest.
After a meeting with the IGP and other groups participating in the demonstration, he assured them of providing them with maximum security.
On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, all sympathisers of the fix the country campaign will converge at 'Obra Spot' at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 07:00GMT for the massive protest.
The campaigners intend to protest against the high cost of living in the country and demand better governance.
The conveners of the demonstration include Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, Felicity Nelson, Efia Odo, Samuel Alesu-Dordzi, Della Russel Ocloo, Joshua Boye-Doe, Bashoratu Kamal-Muslim, Agyapong Forster, Adatsi Brownson, and Benjamin Darko.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh