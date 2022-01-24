RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Policewoman killed in renewed violence in Bawku

Authors:

Evans Annang

Constable Regina Angenu, a personnel of the Ghana Police Service has been killed by unknown assailants in Bawku.

The deceased

Her death comes amid renewed clashes in the Upper East town over the weekend.

In a statement by the Ghana Police Service, it said the deceased was based in Paga but she came to Bawku to visit a colleague.

However, the duo was attacked around 5:07 pm by unknown assailants.

The deceased was shot in the groin and died at Presbyterian Mission Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent to Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Meanwhile, sources have disclosed that eight people sustained various degrees of injuries during the tension and were rushed to the Presbyterian Mission Hospital.

Following gunshots in the early hours of Monday, December 27, 2021, which resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties in the township, insecurity has become a significant concern in Bawku.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

