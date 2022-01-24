Her death comes amid renewed clashes in the Upper East town over the weekend.
Policewoman killed in renewed violence in Bawku
Constable Regina Angenu, a personnel of the Ghana Police Service has been killed by unknown assailants in Bawku.
In a statement by the Ghana Police Service, it said the deceased was based in Paga but she came to Bawku to visit a colleague.
However, the duo was attacked around 5:07 pm by unknown assailants.
The deceased was shot in the groin and died at Presbyterian Mission Hospital while undergoing treatment.
The body has been sent to Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
Meanwhile, sources have disclosed that eight people sustained various degrees of injuries during the tension and were rushed to the Presbyterian Mission Hospital.
Following gunshots in the early hours of Monday, December 27, 2021, which resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties in the township, insecurity has become a significant concern in Bawku.
