Policewoman killed in renewed violence in Bawku

In a statement by the Ghana Police Service, it said the deceased was based in Paga but she came to Bawku to visit a colleague.

However, the duo was attacked around 5:07 pm by unknown assailants.

The deceased was shot in the groin and died at Presbyterian Mission Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent to Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, sources have disclosed that eight people sustained various degrees of injuries during the tension and were rushed to the Presbyterian Mission Hospital.