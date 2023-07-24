Potholes turning Accra into a death trap — NDC's Anthony Nukpenu

"These potholes seriously interfere with our daily lives. I blame the Ghana Highway Authority for all this. The traffic flow is slowed down by the potholes. Traffic is created as a result of most drivers having to slow down and make turns," he said on Original TV.

Anthony Nukpenu observed that a section of the Madina-Accra highway is in a deplorable state creating heavy vehicular traffic at that point.

Anthony Nukpenu reiterated that aside from the potholes, the median of the road is grown with weeds, and the gutters are choked with sand on the highway causing flooding on sections of the road whenever it rained heavily.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the increasing potholes on the road posed a threat to drivers and passengers, adding that the bad nature of the road was adding to the high cost of operating on the road.

For example, the 19-kilometre concrete Accra-Tema Motorway continues to deteriorate and pose a grave danger to motorists.

A visit by Pulse.com.gh to the motorway shows the deteriorating state of the 56-year-old motorway, potholes, bitumen patches, erosion, and hardened lumps from spilled concrete are still posing a danger and discomfort to drivers and passengers who pass on it on a daily basis.

It also discovered that most of the bridges on the motorway are in bad shape thereby exposing motorists and pedestrians to danger especially the Adjei Kojo under-bridge and the Kanewu junction on the motorway which has turned into a 'trotro' road for commercial vehicles forgetting that it's a highway.

The 19-kilometre highway is currently in a deplorable state as it is covered with deep potholes and road markings have been wiped off by the thousands of vehicles that ply the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of repair works on one of the major roads motorists always use is the Accra-Tema motorway.