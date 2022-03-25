President Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on March 30

Speaking to Accra based Joy TV in an interview, he said all stakeholders involved in the planning have been consulted and the date has been confirmed.

“I’m the Chairman of the Committee in Parliament, that is, the State of the Nation Address Committee of Parliament, and the President will deliver the message on the state of the nation on the 30th, that is next week Wednesday.

“Yesterday, I had a meeting with all the stakeholders in place to be able to see how prepared, and the readiness they are. Yesterday I had a meeting with the state protocol, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, National Security, ECG, the Information Service Department, all the key players who are supposed to play any role in terms of the State of the Nation Address."

“Yesterday, we had a meeting and it has been very successful…we understand and we know that the President will come and deliver the message on the State of the Nation,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo was to deliver the 2022 SONA on Thursday, March 3, 2022, but the Business Committee in Parliament said the address had to be postponed.