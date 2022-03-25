RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

President Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on March 30

Authors:

Evans Annang

The much-awaited State of the Nation address to be delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will come off on March 30.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo

This was disclosed by the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu in Accra.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Accra based Joy TV in an interview, he said all stakeholders involved in the planning have been consulted and the date has been confirmed.

“I’m the Chairman of the Committee in Parliament, that is, the State of the Nation Address Committee of Parliament, and the President will deliver the message on the state of the nation on the 30th, that is next week Wednesday.

“Yesterday, I had a meeting with all the stakeholders in place to be able to see how prepared, and the readiness they are. Yesterday I had a meeting with the state protocol, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, National Security, ECG, the Information Service Department, all the key players who are supposed to play any role in terms of the State of the Nation Address."

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

“Yesterday, we had a meeting and it has been very successful…we understand and we know that the President will come and deliver the message on the State of the Nation,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo was to deliver the 2022 SONA on Thursday, March 3, 2022, but the Business Committee in Parliament said the address had to be postponed.

Mr. Habib Iddrisu had explained that the reason that date was postponed was due to its closeness to the 6th March Independence Day Celebrations which he said would have stolen the shine of the President’s message.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

18 burnt to death in fatal accident on Takoradi-Cape Coast road

Shama accident

Volta Region: 12 commercial sex workers busted in Ho

Prostitutes

Tamale: 37-year-old Nigerian fined for attempting to get Ghana Card

Ghana Card

Members of the Council of State are 'thieves' — Captain Smart

Council of State