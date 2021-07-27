Privileges Committee to hear case against Kennedy Agyapong on August 5

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini is expected to testify against Kennedy Agyapong during the hearing.

This was revealed to the media by Joe Osei Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“It is a member (Alhassan Suhuyini) of the House who petitioned the Speaker so it is the petitioner who will appear before us. If the petitioner decides that he needs somebody else to assist him to prosecute his case, why not.”

Pulse Ghana

“Remember that when it comes to the privileges committee, it is more or less a trial so our process is no different from the court.”

Mr Agyapong on Friday, July 9, is reported to have allegedly threatened to attack Mr Asare Donkor, “for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura” on his television station.

The Multimedia Group filed a formal complaint against Mr Agyapong.