Privileges Committee to hear case against Kennedy Agyapong on August 5

The maverick lawmaker will face the Committee for allegedly issuing threats against a journalist from Multimedia Group of Companies.
The Privileges Committee of Parliament will commence its hearing against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong on August 5.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini is expected to testify against Kennedy Agyapong during the hearing.
This was revealed to the media by Joe Osei Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.
“It is a member (Alhassan Suhuyini) of the House who petitioned the Speaker so it is the petitioner who will appear before us. If the petitioner decides that he needs somebody else to assist him to prosecute his case, why not.”
“Remember that when it comes to the privileges committee, it is more or less a trial so our process is no different from the court.”
Mr Agyapong on Friday, July 9, is reported to have allegedly threatened to attack Mr Asare Donkor, “for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura” on his television station.
The Multimedia Group filed a formal complaint against Mr Agyapong.
On Wednesday July 14, Alhassan Suhuyini raised the issue on the floor of the house and asked the Speaker to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee.
