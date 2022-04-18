He also called on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, (CHRAJ), and other stakeholders, to devise a campaign that will advocate for the protection of the Fulanis.
Protect Fulanis in Ghana — Francis Xavier-Sosu tells gov't
The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, has called on the government through the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection, to do more to protect the lives of Fulani members residing in the country.
His call comes from an attack on Zakoli, a suburb of Yendi, that led to the death of nine people.
Four more people also got injured during the attacks. Again, several homes were burnt and properties destroyed.
Sosu speaking on the attack on the minority members in the country said protecting their lives will lead to attitudinal change and tackle stigma and discrimination towards persons belonging to such groups.
"If people do not see fairness and justice occurring then there will be a problem. The Gender Ministry, Attorney General, NCCE, and CHRAJ, should come together and fashion out a campaign to address this problem," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh