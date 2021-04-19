RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ras Mubarak takes on Ursula Owusu for advertising private business as an MP

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has chided colleague legislator and Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for advertising a private business.

Ras Mubarak takes on Ursula Owusu for advertising private business as an MP

Pulse Ghana

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 19, 2021, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful called on her followers to patronise the Ekuful Eye Care, which is said to belong to her husband.

Recommended articles

“Can you see or read well? Do You Need an Eye Doctor to evaluate the overall health of your eyes and also prescribe vision correction solutions such as eyeglasses with high-tech machines?” she wrote.

“Do you need a beautiful Lanyard like mine? Visit us, EKUFUL EYE CARE NOW or book an appointment. Located at East Legon, American house; NII OSAE NTIFUL AVENUE! Call or WhatsApp 0200114111/ 110 Your eyes, Our focus!!!”

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's Facebook post
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's Facebook post Pulse Ghana

However, Ras Mubarak called out Mrs. Owusu Ekuful, insisting her actions were a breach of the Ministerial code.

He also suggested that the Ablekuma West MP needed permission from the Speaker of Parliament before engaging “in private business”.

Ras Mubarak's reply
Ras Mubarak's reply Pulse Ghana

“My dear Hon. friend, you’ve been in politics long enough and have experience. In any other serious jurisdiction, you would have been breaking the Ministerial code by this with calls for your resignation,” he replied beneath her post.

“Sure u are aware of the most recent row in the UK about a former PM calling a current Uk minister about some private business.

“As an MP, has the Speaker officially granted you leave to engage in private business? If not yet, It can also constitute a breach of your parliamentary code of ethics. Wish u well though. Will be inviting you and yours soon for Iftar.”

Meanwhile, several Ghanaians under the post disagreed with Mr. Mubarak, insisting they see nothing wrong with a Minister or legislator advertising the business of a spouse.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]