Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques


The consensus was reached following a meeting between some religious leaders and President Akufo-Addo.

Religious leaders in the country have embraced plans by the government to introduce taxes on the income-generating ventures of churches and other religious bodies.

The Graphic Online reports that on Wednesday, some Christian and Muslim leaders met the President at the Jubilee House, where the subject was thoroughly discussed.

They discussed the taxation of the commercial activities of religious bodies and the double track system for the free senior high school (SHS) policy.

Religious leaders from the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council and a representative of the National Chief Imam were present at the meeting.

Also present were leaders from the National Charismatic and Christian Churches, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Council of Independent Churches, and some Muslim leaders.

Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, the religious leaders later told reporters that they understand the rationale behind taxing income-generating ventures of religious organisations.

According to the leaders, they believed that existing laws must be applied to taxation, while every effort should be made to ensure that all Ghanaian children had the best education.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed delight in having the various religious leaders on board to discuss national issues.

“Working together does not mean that they have to agree with everything; working together means that we have an attitude of cooperation, we jaw jaw, talk about matters and find a way that collectively addresses the welfare of our people,”  he said, adding that he hopes the meeting would be held more regularly.

