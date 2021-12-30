He also called on Ghanaians to reject the proposal.
Remove E-levy in peace and harmony — Osofo Kyiri Abosom tells Nana Addo
The 2020 presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, who styles himself as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to withdraw the controversial E-levy bill from Parliament if he wants peace and harmony to reign in Ghana.
"We shouldn't accept this at all," he said.
He urged the government to create employment for the youth instead of taxing the poor in the country.
"Give people work to do, employment, instead of taxing those who are poor already.
"I am entreating Nana Addo and his ministers, for peace and harmony to reign in this very country, he needs to come out and tell Ghanaians that the e-levy matter, he has removed it from Parliament," he said.
