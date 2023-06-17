ADVERTISEMENT
Renewed curfew hours in Bawku Municipality, Bimbilla, and Kpatinga

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Curfew hours in Bimbila, Kpatinga township have been renewed by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council.

Curfew-Imposed
The new hours were picked at 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am effective Friday, June 16, 2023.

Kpatinga and its environs also renewed from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am effective Friday, June 16, 2023.

A statement by the ministry reads, “Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,”

Residents, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, and Youth, of the area have been urged to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
