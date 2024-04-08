ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Reviewing ‘Free SHS’ is a sensible thing to do – Prof. Frimpong Boateng

Evans Annang

Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, a former Minister for Environment, Science Technology and Innovation has joined the calls for the review of the flagship ‘Free SHS’ policy.

Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

He said though the policy is a good one, it has some challenges that need fixing hence the need for a review.

Recommended articles

According to the renowned surgeon, it is only imperative that the program after over seven years of implementation be reviewed to address the various challenges it faces in improving Ghana’s education sector.

“This educational system is faulty. That is how I take it to be. So the Free SHS, if there are challenges we have to sit down and say how do we resolve these challenges; review may be necessary or change certain things…” he stated during an interview on Joynews.

Asked whether he believes the policy which offers free education to students across the various public secondary and technical schools is having challenges, the former minister responded in the affirmative, noting the need to address such issues through a review process.

ADVERTISEMENT
Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Pulse Ghana

“I think so, I mean, every sensible person will have to review your activities and not say that what I started seven years ago is still the best because if you look at the feeding, even one can talk about it…” he said.

A promise by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama to review the Free SHS policy if he regains power has become an issue of contention with the ruling New Patriotic Party issuing heavy criticism.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Research on Mary and Joseph's union - Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

John Mahama

Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Same-sex couples face harsher penalties than 70-year-old marrying a 14-year-old — Gabby