Reviewing ‘Free SHS’ is a sensible thing to do – Prof. Frimpong Boateng

According to the renowned surgeon, it is only imperative that the program after over seven years of implementation be reviewed to address the various challenges it faces in improving Ghana’s education sector.

“This educational system is faulty. That is how I take it to be. So the Free SHS, if there are challenges we have to sit down and say how do we resolve these challenges; review may be necessary or change certain things…” he stated during an interview on Joynews.

Asked whether he believes the policy which offers free education to students across the various public secondary and technical schools is having challenges, the former minister responded in the affirmative, noting the need to address such issues through a review process.

Pulse Ghana

“I think so, I mean, every sensible person will have to review your activities and not say that what I started seven years ago is still the best because if you look at the feeding, even one can talk about it…” he said.