The robbers are said to have broken into the facility on Saturday and stole a mattress, as well as a 32-inch television set.

The unfortunate incident was confirmed by the Upper West Regional Health Promotion Officer, John Makpeh.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Mr. Makpeh said: “It was reported to me by the Wa Municipal Health Promotion Officer.”

“Saturday, we were there with another team that came on monitoring with World Health Organisation to monitor the facilities that we are using to house the COVID-19 patients in the region. We took them there and upon getting there, I realised that thieves had broken into the facility.”

“We went there and realized that the thieves broke the back door of the centre and made away with a TV and a mattress,” he added.

The COVID-19 isolation centre was constructed by ActionAid Ghana and handed over to the Ghana Health Service about two months ago.

Mr. Makpeh said the matter has been reported to the municipal assembly, but did not confirm if the police have also been informed.