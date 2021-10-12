Robbery suspect arrested at Oyibi

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, on Sunday, at about 1530 hours, Richard Narh made way into the residence of the victim by chiseling through the fence wall into the compound of the house.

It said on entering the house, the suspect broke open the kitchen burglar-proof window and gained access to the main building.

The statement said he attacked an occupant of the house who saw him entering a room.

It said the Police received a distress call and sent a patrol team, which quickly rushed to the scene, overpowered and arrested suspect Narh.

Upon his arrest, the statement said the Police retrieved two mobile phones, one Apple tablet, and some other valuables.

It said Richard mentioned Karimu Seidu as the one who bought his booty anytime he stole.

The statement said the suspect led the Police to arrest Seidu at his hideout at Nima.

It said Police investigation revealed that Richard was involved in other break-ins within the Region and was caught on surveillance cameras.

It added that the investigation into the case was still ongoing and all two suspects would be sent to court soon.

"The Accra Police against the backdrop of security being a shared responsibility commends the timely report of the crime to the Police.