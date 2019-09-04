He said he warned his boss, Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri against certain procurement decisions which breached procedure.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked the CEO and his two deputies.

They were sacked over procurement breaches.

The two deputies are Richard Ebbah Obeng and Bright Acheampong.

Three separate letters signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, directed them to hand over to the Director of Technical Projects at the NYA, Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah.

"I regret to inform you that the President of the Republic has terminated your appointment. You are directed to hand-over your office to Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Director of Technical Projects of the Authority and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law," the letters read.

"Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Authority not later than close of business on Wednesday, 4th September 2019," it added.

In a letter thanking Nana Addo for allowing him to serve the youth of Ghana after his removal, Richard Obeng said he advised his boss against the contract.

He has been explaining what caused their dismissal in the letter.

He wrote: "I wish to thank President Akufo-Addo for giving me the opportunity to serve the youth of our country. For the sake of the record, I wish to state that I have no hand in the recently reported procurement violations at NYA.

"All records available at NYA, i.e. Management minutes and internal payment documents clearly show that I and a few good people have, indeed, held and taken the strongest possible opposition to the NYA-Prefos Streetlight Training engagements.

"As the Schedule Officer responsible for approving payment vouchers, I refused to ever approve any payments intended to that company (Prefos). I did not approve the over one million and eight hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS1.8 million). I actually stopped the payment voucher covering that transaction and locked it up. It is still in my possession. As to why and how that cheque was written in spite of the payment voucher blockade, I leave it to the team of investigators and possibly prosecutors.

"I did advise my Director of Procurement to consider opening a bid for that transaction if they wanted me to be a party to approving the payment. Together with my colleague Deputy in charge of Operations, I proceeded to the Chief Executive Officer in his office and gave my professional advice, which essentially cautioned him not to proceed. And since that didn’t happen, I duly advised myself never to approve any cash transaction to that company. As a young entrepreneur-turned-public servant, who was offered a rare opportunity to serve, it is imperative to put out this information, as I graciously accept the decision to have my appointment terminated. I am happy that I discharged my duties with the highest level of patriotism and integrity and didn’t bother, even if it meant becoming a victim of collective action such as this.

"I wish to once again thank his excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in his government. I pray that the investigation is speedily carried out to serve justice to all who stood for the right things and punish those who, in a blatant way, dented the image of this government with this matter."