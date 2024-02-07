Sadness grips Aburi Girls Senior High School as first-year student dies

Sources within the school have raised concerns about the circumstances leading to the student's demise.

Allegations suggest that the student had complained of severe stomach pains but was purportedly denied medical attention by the school nurse.

It is reported that the nurse accused her of feigning illness on multiple occasions.

Regrettably, by the time the student was finally rushed to the hospital, it was too late, and she had already passed away.

The body of the deceased student has been taken to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The family of the deceased, who are said to reside abroad, have been notified and have arrived in Ghana to address the unfortunate situation. Meanwhile, the local police, in collaboration with the school's management, are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's untimely death.