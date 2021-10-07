Samira Bawumia pens romantic message to her husband as he marks his 58th birthday

She thanked Allah for adding another year to his life.

She said: "I love you for your passion and commitment to our family and the nation."

Biography

Dr. Bawumia was born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale to the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, former Chairman of the Council of State (1992–2000), and the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

From 1988 to 1990, Bawumia worked as a lecturer in Monetary Economics, and International Finance at the Emile Woolf College of Accountancy in London, England.

He also served as an economist at the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC, USA.

Between 1996 and 2000, Bawumia served as an Assistant Professor of Economics at Hankamer School of Business, Baylor University, Texas, USA, where he also received the Young Researcher Award in 1998. He was listed in 'Who is Who Among America's Teachers' in 1999.

Bawumia returned to Ghana in 2000 to work as an economist at the Bank of Ghana. He rose from Senior Economist to Head of Department, and subsequently as Special Assistant to the Governor of the Bank. President J.A. Kufuor appointed Bawumia as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana in June 2006.

At the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia as the Head of the Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Department was part of the team that designed and implemented the inflation-targeting framework that continues to guide monetary policy and the workings of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of Ghana.

He was the running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the 2008 and the 2012 elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but they lost the polls.