Kofi Adomah Nwanwani said he was called and questioned as to where he got his information, which was mostly accurate, from.

In his 10th address to the nation, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo eased COVID-19 restrictions by reopening churches, mosques as well as allowing final year students to resume school work.

He announced some guidelines which these sectors must abide by to contain the novel coronavirus.

Hours after the address, the journalist had predicted which sectors will receive favour from the president regarding easing of the restrictions on his YouTube page.

But it seems this did not go down well with the police who wanted to understand where the journalist got his information from to have predicted somehow correctly.

"On Tuesday, I was called by the PRO, Madam Juliana Obeng. The information was in relation to a publication I made before the President's address on Sunday.

"According to her, her superiors felt my prediction was too accurate so I needed to answer some questions. The time the call came was impossible for me to go so I pleaded that they allow me to come on Wednesday.

"So on Wednesday afternoon, I had to go with my General Manager to answer the questions. They asked me to explain how I came by that information.

"Generally, journalists will not tell their sources but they were projections so I didn’t find anything wrong with that. They just questioned me and allowed me to go," he told Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday.

Samson Lardy Anyenini reacting to the invitation of the journalist said he's angry at Kofi Adomah for honoring the invitation.

In a Facebook post, the Media practitioner said "Pray - We in GH generally exhibit such ignorance of basic laws we ought to know plus needless fear/cowardice when dealing with police. Just told Kofi how I bore plus am for honouring such useless invitation. He was invited so men we pay to do special important work will waste his and their time (time we pay for) and energy asking him how he predicted correctly some of the things the President had to say in his 10th COVID address. He was told to be "careful" because it's an election year. Respect police for working to keep the peace et al. Whoever was behind this was conducting himself most unprofessionally. Don't give the bad one's room to disrespect and abuse your very basic HUMAN and human rights. People can't recite the national anthem mpo to learn to empower them to fill their hearts with true humility that makes them cherish fearless honesty ..."