Police charge NDC MP and chief with unlawful possession of AK-47 assault rifle

The Police have charged the Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu, with two counts of unlawful possession of AK-47 assault rifle.

Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu, Savelugu MP
Charged together with the NDC MP was the Chief of Duko, Naa Mohammed Ahmed, who is facing five counts of the same charge.

The MP reports stated have had an AK-47 rifle in his possession, alongside 60 rounds of ammunition.

Naa Mohammed Ahmed was also said to have a round of G3 ammunition, a BB live cartridge, and 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The Police found an AK-47 in the MP's office on December 9, 2020, two days after the general elections, and at the time, the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the party office was an open space and the weapon may not have been in the possession of the MP.

He also complained that no NDC official was invited by the police before the search was conducted.

The search followed some tragedy that occurred after a girl was shot a day after the election.

