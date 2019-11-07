The children reportedly complained about the substandard meals and want the food to be upgraded by the caterer.

The pupils made the complaint to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Children, Gender and Social Protection during a visit to the Western Region to interact with traditional rulers, School Feeding Programme officials, and non-governmental organizations.

School Feeding Programme

The Parliamentary Select Committee led by the chairman, Dr. Appiah Kubi, MP for Atwima Kwanwoma, the ranking member, Helena Ntoso MP for Krachi East, Johnson Adu, MP - Ahafo Ano West, Alhassan Mumuni, MP - Salaga North, Charles Bimtim, MP - Saboba, and Hawab Wumbei, MP - Tolon were in the region to meet people on issues bordering on children, gender and social protection and the School Feeding Programme.

The pupils said the stew was tasteless, the food was always full of weevils and the banku not well prepared and dumped them to protest against the poor quality of the food.

The programme formed part of the government's pro-poor intervention programmes aimed at improving attendance and retention of pupils in basic schools located in deprived communities.