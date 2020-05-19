The Joint Operational Team comprising the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Customs, Excise & Preventive Service (CEPS), and Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) intercepted the items at the unapproved route of ‘beat 6’ at Aflao.

A statement issued by GIS said, the owners of the contraband goods, upon seeing the officers advance towards them, “quickly abandoned the goods and fled into neighbouring Togo”.

The consignment was eventually arrested and escorted to the Aflao Sector Command of GIS, it said.

“Subsequent examination on the content of the goods by Security officials revealed fifty-three (53) parcels of ‘marijuana’ weighing 22683.2g, as confirmed by NACOB.”