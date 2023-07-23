A letter issued by the National Chairman, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah expresses the devastation of party faithful, saying the sudden death is a big blow to the party.
Sherry Ayittey’s death, a big blow – NDC
The opposition party, National Democratic Congress has expressed their sadness over the demise of party stalwart, Sherry Hanni Ayittey.
Recommended articles
“The death of the hardworking and selfless Hon. Dr. Sherry Ayittey has robbed the party, the country, and her family, of yet another elder whose sterling contributions to nation-building span well over a generation in the history of Ghana. We in the NDC are particularly devastated by this sudden and unexpected blow, and at the appropriate time, we shall demonstrate our gratitude to her for her love of nation and party,”
The former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, aged 75.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh