ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sherry Ayittey’s death, a big blow – NDC

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The opposition party, National Democratic Congress has expressed their sadness over the demise of party stalwart, Sherry Hanni Ayittey.

Sherry Ayittey
Sherry Ayittey

A letter issued by the National Chairman, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah expresses the devastation of party faithful, saying the sudden death is a big blow to the party.

Recommended articles

“The death of the hardworking and selfless Hon. Dr. Sherry Ayittey has robbed the party, the country, and her family, of yet another elder whose sterling contributions to nation-building span well over a generation in the history of Ghana. We in the NDC are particularly devastated by this sudden and unexpected blow, and at the appropriate time, we shall demonstrate our gratitude to her for her love of nation and party,”

The former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, aged 75.

STATEMENT BY NDC
STATEMENT BY NDC Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blessing

Police arrest one suspect in connection with Ablekuma shooting

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Politicians are thieves — Social media reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money

Barbara Mahama

Wife of late Major Mahama unveils memoir

John Agyekum Kufuor

Kufuor is alive and not dead — Spokesperson