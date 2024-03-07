Sign or I'll sue you – NDC MP warns Akufo-Addo on anti-gay bill

In an interview on JoyNews' AM Show on Thursday, March 7, Mr Dafeamekpor emphasized that he and his fellow sponsors are unwavering in their commitment to seeing the bill enacted into law.

"As soon as we remit this to his office, time will begin to count and after 14 days if he doesn’t exercise responsibility, I’m going back to the Supreme Court to compel him to perform his constitutional function. I will suit the President," he said.

The legislator also asserted that Richard Dela Sky's lawsuit against Parliament at the Supreme Court concerning the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill is destined to fail.

He pointed out that since the bill has not yet become law, Sky cannot file a lawsuit against it.

In his opinion, the Supreme Court should not consider the lawsuit and should instead dismiss it outright.

"It will fail because the law is very definite on such a matter. My position is grounded in law and I am confident of this."

"I expect the Supreme Court to throw it away. The Bill is not yet a law. It is part of a calculated agenda to delay it."

