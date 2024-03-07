ADVERTISEMENT
Sign or I'll sue you – NDC MP warns Akufo-Addo on anti-gay bill

Evans Annang

Rockson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi has threatened to sue President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should he fail to sign the anti-gay bill.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He expressed his readiness to pursue the matter in the Supreme Court to compel President Akufo-Addo to fulfill his constitutional duties.

In an interview on JoyNews' AM Show on Thursday, March 7, Mr Dafeamekpor emphasized that he and his fellow sponsors are unwavering in their commitment to seeing the bill enacted into law.

"As soon as we remit this to his office, time will begin to count and after 14 days if he doesn’t exercise responsibility, I’m going back to the Supreme Court to compel him to perform his constitutional function. I will suit the President," he said.

The legislator also asserted that Richard Dela Sky's lawsuit against Parliament at the Supreme Court concerning the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill is destined to fail.

He pointed out that since the bill has not yet become law, Sky cannot file a lawsuit against it.

In his opinion, the Supreme Court should not consider the lawsuit and should instead dismiss it outright.

"It will fail because the law is very definite on such a matter. My position is grounded in law and I am confident of this."

"I expect the Supreme Court to throw it away. The Bill is not yet a law. It is part of a calculated agenda to delay it."

After years of deliberation, the controversial bill was unanimously passed by legislators on February 28, 2024. Pressure is mounting on President Akufo-Addo from Members of Parliament to sign the bill into law.

