Six more suspects arrested over attack on Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP office

This latest development brings the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to seven.

The police have reassured the public, stating, “We would like to assure the public that all other suspects will be arrested and brought to face justice.”

The police had earlier declared the suspects wanted following the arrest of one Judith Trisy and encouraged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to contact them immediately.

Pulse Ghana

The incident in question resulted in significant property damage, including the destruction of two vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Tema Traditional Council has expressed its gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for the enhanced peace and security in the Tema traditional area. This commendation comes in light of the effective leadership and policing strategies implemented by the newly deployed regional commander, under the guidance of Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

During a ceremony held in Tema on Wednesday, 10th July 2024, where IGP Dampare paid a courtesy call on the traditional council, Tema Mankralo Nii Adjetey Agbo voiced the community's appreciation for the IGP's leadership. He highlighted the significant improvements in security and the reduction of crime in the area.

“Your humility and respect for both the old and young in society is commendable. We appreciate your leadership. The commander you brought here has been very good and efficient in dealing with crimes in our communities. Because of you, Tema is safe, and we are grateful for your leadership,” said Nii Adjetey Agbo.

